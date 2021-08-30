China PMI data for August due this week - what to expect

China official PMIs, manufacturing and services (and the accompanying 'composite' of the two) are due Tuesday 31 August 2021 at 0200 GMT.

China's official manufacturing PMI for August:

expected 50.1

50.4 in July

Non-manufacturing PMI

expected 52.0

53.3 in July

ING cites:



closures at marine ports and airports ... knock-on effects to trade and industry as well as tourism and leisure

rapid spread of the Delta variant globally could also hurt overseas demand for Chinese goods

Adding to these woes are sustained shortages of semiconductor chips. China's manufacturing PMI for August will reflect

The Caixin PMIs follow later in the wekk.







