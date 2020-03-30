China PMI data for March due Tuesday 31 March 2020 - preview

The official PMIs from China are due at 0100GMT.

Manufacturing expected 44.8% m/m, prior 35.7%



Non-manufacturing expected 42.0% y/y, prior 29.6%



Composite prior 28.9



China went into the crisis earlier and have begun to emerge earlier. March data should begin to show improvement, February data is a low hurdle to clear.





Analysis I've seen on daily tracking of economic indicators from China are (slowly) showing a return to better activity. I won't say 'normal', but activity is much better than in February.











