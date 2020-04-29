China PMI for April is due today - preview (from China)
Coming up on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 0100 GMT China official PMIs for April.
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) PMIs
- Manufacturing expected 51.0, prior 52.0%
- Non-manufacturing expected 52.5, prior 52.3%
- Composite prior 53.0
- expected 50.5, prior 50.1
- factory activity will see a moderate increase following a remarkable rebound in March
- manufacturing picks up and consumers' confidence ticks up
- "The March PMI was elevated by the recovery of production, and as more companies reopened for business in March, so a slight increase in PMI can be expected," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology told the Global Times on Wednesday.
- "Apart from electricity consumption, which surpassed the consumption level of the same period last year in the first half of April, the transportation and logistics sector have also drastically improved in April from March," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told Global Times.