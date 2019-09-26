China PMI data on the way - indications show trade, factory prices, small business confidence all worsening
A preview of the PMI data from China for September, beginning from Monday
Official PMI data due at 0100GMT on Monday 30 Sept
- manufacturing expected 49.6, prior 49.5
- non-manufacturing expected 54.0, prior 53.8
Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI follows at 0145GMT on Monday 30 Sept
- expected 50.2, prior 50.4
Bloomberg report on earlier indexes:
Small business confidence declined in September
- according to a survey by Standard Chartered Bank
Conditions reported by sales managers fell to the lowest level in more than six years last month, and continued at that level in September, according to London-based World Economics Ltd.
- "Chinese sales managers in the manufacturing sector are clearly worried about the current business climate and about future prospects"
More from Bloomberg is here at the link.