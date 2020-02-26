Preview - China PMIs due later this week & next - early indications are poor
Due on February 29 at 0100GMT, China official PMIs for February
- Manufacturing expected 45.0% m/m, prior 50.0%
- Non-manufacturing expected 51.5% y/y, prior 54.1%
- Composite prior 53.0
- expected 47.0, prior 51.1
Following on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 50.5, prior 51.8
Composite prior 51.9
- Five of the eight indicators tracked by Bloomberg dropped in February from January, with two indicators of business confidence plunging to the lowest on record.
The eight:
- Major onshore stocks
- Key property stocks
- Iron ore prices
- Copper prices
- South Korean exports
- Factory inflation tracker (Chinese producer prices)
- Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered Bank
- Sales manager sentiment - Survey of sales managers in Chinese companies by World Economics Ltd.