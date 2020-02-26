Preview - China PMIs due later this week & next - early indications are poor

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Due on February 29 at 0100GMT, China official PMIs for February 

  • Manufacturing expected 45.0% m/m, prior 50.0%
  • Non-manufacturing expected 51.5% y/y, prior 54.1%
  • Composite prior 53.0
Following on 2 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February 
  • expected 47.0, prior 51.1

Following on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 50.5, prior 51.8

  • Composite prior 51.9

Bloomberg have a piece up which looks at 8 indicators heading into the PMI releases:
  • Five of the eight indicators tracked by Bloomberg dropped in February from January, with two indicators of business confidence plunging to the lowest on record.
The eight:
  • Major onshore stocks 
  • Key property stocks 
  • Iron ore prices 
  • Copper prices 
  • South Korean exports 
  • Factory inflation tracker (Chinese producer prices)
  • Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered Bank
  • Sales manager sentiment - Survey of sales managers in Chinese companies by World Economics Ltd.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose