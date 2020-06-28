China PMIs due this coming week - the inside word preview

The official PMIs are due on Tuesday, see post here (or at the bottom of this post) for priors and expected.

Later in the week, Wednesday and Friday, are the private survey PMIs, Caixin/Markit.





Markit give a brief preview:

China's PMIs will be especially closely watched given its earlier relaxation of virus-related restrictions.

So far the data have shown encouraging strength, with business activity across manufacturing and services growing in May at the fastest rate since the start of 2011.

The data for China may therefore help gauge the extent to which early rebounds in activity from lockdowns might fade.



I'll have more on the Caixin/Markit PMIs on approach.

--





Official PMIs, manufacturing and non-manufacturing are due on Tuesday June 30 at 0100GMT