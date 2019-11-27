China PMIs due this week (and next) - early indications are not promising

Official PMIs from China are due on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 0100GMT.

  • manufacturing expected 49.5, prior 49.3
  • non-manufacturing expected 53.1, prior 52.8
  • composite prior 52.0
The private survey (Caixin / Markit) PMIs follow next week:
  • manufacturing expected 51.2 (due 2 December at 0145GMT)
  • non-manufacturing expected 51.5, prior 51.1 (due 4 December at 0145GMT)
  • composite prior 52.0 (also on the 4the of December at 0145GMT)
Bloomberg have collated some early indications for the Chinese economy in  November:
  • Sales managers at Chinese companies reported the worst conditions on record
  • headline index and sub-indexes for manufacturing and services all below the 50 level 
  • Business confidence was at a 14-month low
  • all the gauges for manufacturing dropped from recent months
More encouraging:
  • Export-focused firms were more upbeat in a Standard Chartered Plc survey of smaller businesses.
Link here for a little more. 

