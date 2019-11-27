China PMIs due this week (and next) - early indications are not promising

Official PMIs from China are due on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 0100GMT.

manufacturing expected 49.5, prior 49.3

non-manufacturing expected 53.1, prior 52.8

composite prior 52.0

The private survey (Caixin / Markit) PMIs follow next week:

manufacturing expected 51.2 (due 2 December at 0145GMT)

non-manufacturing expected 51.5, prior 51.1 (due 4 December at 0145GMT)

composite prior 52.0 (also on the 4the of December at 0145GMT)

Bloomberg have collated some early indications for the Chinese economy in November:

Sales managers at Chinese companies reported the worst conditions on record

headline index and sub-indexes for manufacturing and services all below the 50 level

Business confidence was at a 14-month low

all the gauges for manufacturing dropped from recent months



More encouraging:

Export-focused firms were more upbeat in a Standard Chartered Plc survey of smaller businesses.





