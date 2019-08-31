China - official PMIs for August. Manufacturing 49.5 (exp. 49.6), Services 53.8 (exp. 53.7)

Purchasing Managers' Index data from China's National Bureau of Statistics published on Saturday.

Manufacturing 49.5 expected 49.6, prior 49.7

in contraction for the fourth consecutive month

trade wars and slower domestic demand persistent negatives

Xinhua (state media in China) report the NBS saying "demand moderated amid a complex economic environment"

Services 53.8 expected 53.7, prior 53.7

expected 53.7, prior 53.7 first improvement for this for five months and at odds with domestic demand pressures seen reflected in the manufacturing PMI

Composite 53.0 prior 53.1 So, a bit of a mix here. Services holding up.

The privately surveyed PMIs (Caixin/Markit) will be published from Monday (the manufacturing PMI is Monday, services and composite follow on Wednesday).







