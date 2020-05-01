China does not seem to like Pompeo too much - “enemy of humankind”, “highly venomous”

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's State media is attacking US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

They never have liked him much but since his comments on China and the virus, the attacks have stepped up
  • an "enemy of humankind" practicing "highly venomous" diplomacy
  • a "super-spreader" of a "political virus."
  • "rumour monger" with a "dark mind."
Meanwhile President Trump is back on the warpath with China:
The evident tensions are not a positivfe3 for further trade talks between the two countries and are a negative for risk trades  such as AUD. 
