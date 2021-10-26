China power shortages - fear of global car production halt within weeks

Power shortages in China, specifically in Shaanxi and Shanxi provinces, are leading to shortages of magnesium.

Those two provinces are the world's main magnesium production hubs

25 plants had to shut down

5 further plants cut production by 50%

Magnesium is a key material used in the production of aluminium alloys,

used in the production of car parts, building materials and more

China produces more than 85% of the world's supply

The reports have been around for a week or more but fears are ramping up further. Check out this (ungated) report , which highlights:

"A magnesium shortage could trigger a shortage of [usable] aluminium, which in turn could also hit car production," BofA Securities analysts told clients last week,



