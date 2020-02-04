China PPT in the market? Shanghai Composite surges off its opening lows

What is it the PPT is referred to as in China, the 'National Team'?

Have they popped in for a visit?





Shanghai Composite opening minutes of trade:









While the bounce is impressive the goal will probably be more realistically to slow the decline.





Elsewhere in the region, as I update:

HK's Hang Seng is +1% or so

Nikkei +0.2%

On Globex US futures (S&P500) is up also (evergreen sentence for the past decade yeah?)





Earlier I posted on the drop for iron ore futures - bounce for these now also.



