China premier Li Keqiang: China has shared information on the coronavirus with other countries in a timely way

Further comments by China premier Li Keqiang





What is unknown about the virus is still greater than what is known

No cover up of coronavirus cases will be allowed

China to stay transparent on the coronavirus crisis

The epidemic is not over in China yet

Says that China agrees to figure out the source of the virus based on science

The headline remark is certainly going to spark furore among citizens in other countries but essentially, this underscores the current predicament across the globe. These are tense times, not just with regards to the health crisis, but from a geopolitical standpoint as well: