China premier Li Keqiang: China's 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% is not low

Remarks by China premier, Li Keqiang, after the NPC meeting

  • China is obviously optimistic about economy, but also realistic
  • China doesn't want big fluctuations in GDP growth
  • 2021 GDP growth target should match that in the next year to avoid big swings
  • Growth target is aimed to guide expectations
Historically speaking, it is low but one also has to consider the current predicament of the global economy I guess. Nonetheless, when China sets the target as such, expect that to be hit one way or another regardless of how the economic figures turn out to be.

