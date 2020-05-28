China premier Li Keqiang: US-China ties face new problems, new challenges

Li sort of plays down the recent spat between the two countries





US, China decoupling will not be good for both sides or the world

US, China stand to gain from cooperation, lose from confrontation

Says that US, China should expand common interests

These aren't anything that they haven't said before but if anything, the repeated remarks show that the recent (mostly) verbal spat between the two countries are still part and parcel of their ongoing drama for the world to see.





The fact that Li doesn't go into much details or draw up any harsh words besides saying that there are 'new problems, new challenges' can be argued as a little more toned down.





But we'll see how the US chooses to respond later on in the week as Trump has hinted earlier.



