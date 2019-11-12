China premier Li Keqiang: Will strengthen support for the real economy

Comments by China premier Li Keqiang, via state media

  • Will accelerate upgrade of manufacturing sector
  • Will keep macro policies stable to achieve targets for 2019
  • Will use counter-cyclical adjustment measures more effectively
The usual commentary coming from one of China's top official. The key threshold for the Chinese economy is still the 6% GDP level. Expect that to be one to watch as we look towards next year with trade tensions still persisting.

