China premier Li Keqiang: Will strengthen support for the real economy
Comments by China premier Li Keqiang, via state media
- Will accelerate upgrade of manufacturing sector
- Will keep macro policies stable to achieve targets for 2019
- Will use counter-cyclical adjustment measures more effectively
The usual commentary coming from one of China's top official. The key threshold for the Chinese economy is still the 6% GDP level. Expect that to be one to watch as we look towards next year with trade tensions still persisting.