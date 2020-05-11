China premier Li Keqiang: Will strive to achieve economic, social development targets

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China premier, Li Keqiang, via state media

  • To step up macroeconomic policy adjustments
  • China's development faces unprecedented difficulties, challenges
This sounds like a bit of a prelude to the National People's Congress that is due to begin on 22 May. The choice of words surrounding Li's remarks above also does allude more towards China likely to drop a numerical GDP growth target for this year.
