China premier Li says that downwards pressure on the economy has increased

Comments by China premier Li Keqiang via state media





China is to keep prudent monetary policy, proactive fiscal policy

Says China is to expand effective investment

Calls for stable, healthy economic development

It isn't anything we haven't heard before but with Chinese commentary, it's always about the timing, frequency and continuation/changes in the remarks. This goes to show that China will stick with their current policies and potentially provide some added stimulus to shore up the economy, after Q2 annual GDP weakened to its slowest pace in 27 years.



