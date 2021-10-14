China premier Li says have plenty of tools to deal with economic challenges
Remarks by China premier Li Keqiang
The comments are what you'd expect from Chinese officials but as always is the case with China, the timing and context matters more than the words itself. In this case, the message is that they aren't going to let the economy suffer a drastic setback after having to deal with the Evergrande fallout and then the power crunch in recent weeks.
- Will ensure power supply this winter and next spring
- China economic indications are within reasonable range
- Q3 economic growth slowed but fully confident to achieve overall goals