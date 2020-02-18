China president Xi: China still able to meet 2020 economic target despite virus impact

Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media

Coronavirus impact on Chinese economy is temporary

It has become a daily message now by either Xi or Chinese premier Li Keqiang to try and exert some calm back into the country as they continue to do battle against the virus.





The fact that the NPC session looks likely to be delayed goes to show that China will definitely be quite severely impacted by the virus outbreak. I wouldn't be surprised if they refuse to put a firm number/target in setting their goal for economic growth this year.





Happier times.



