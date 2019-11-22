China president Xi: Chinese economy has great resilience
Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media
- Chinese economy has great resilience, potential and room for manoeuvre
- Long-term improving trend of economy will not change
- Has full confidence in China's development
It is hard to not read too much into comments like these at this point in time. But if anything else, it continues to show that China isn't feeling too uncomfortable to retreat from the trade deal with the US and build up its economy on its own.