China president Xi: Chinese economy has great resilience

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media

China Xi
  • Chinese economy has great resilience, potential and room for manoeuvre
  • Long-term improving trend of economy will not change
  • Has full confidence in China's development
ForexLive
It is hard to not read too much into comments like these at this point in time. But if anything else, it continues to show that China isn't feeling too uncomfortable to retreat from the trade deal with the US and build up its economy on its own.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose