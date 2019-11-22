China president Xi: Chinese economy has great resilience

Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media





Chinese economy has great resilience, potential and room for manoeuvre

Long-term improving trend of economy will not change

Has full confidence in China's development

It is hard to not read too much into comments like these at this point in time. But if anything else, it continues to show that China isn't feeling too uncomfortable to retreat from the trade deal with the US and build up its economy on its own.



