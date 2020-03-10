China President Xi has visited Wuhan (the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak)

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province. Wuhan is the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. 

State media in China report President Xi has made his first visit to the city since the virus took hold. 

A detailed risk assessment would have preceded this visit, and Xi will not be exposed to high risk situations while in the city. The visit is a positive sign. Signalling a return to better conditions in the city and a move towards normal in China. 



