China President Xi has visited Wuhan (the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak)

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province. Wuhan is the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

State media in China report President Xi has made his first visit to the city since the virus took hold.





A detailed risk assessment would have preceded this visit, and Xi will not be exposed to high risk situations while in the city. The visit is a positive sign. Signalling a return to better conditions in the city and a move towards normal in China.













