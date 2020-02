Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media





Must strictly carry out virus control and prevention measures

Says will crack down on coronavirus-related rumour mongering

It still doesn't look like they will relax any of their current measures but the good news is that there doesn't seem to be any further restrictions on break periods beyond what is scheduled for 10 February - although I don't think businesses have much of a choice.





At the same time, Adidas just said it will be closing a considerable number of its shops in China. The company says they are experiencing a negative impact on their Chinese business due to the coronavirus but it is too early to give details on the extent of the impact.