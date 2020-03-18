China president Xi: Global virus outbreak poses new threat to Chinese economy

Comments by China president Xi Jinping





China should adjust policy focus as needed

Says that Wuhan should gradually push forward with production resumption

Says that downward pressure to Chinese economy has risen

Even if China is starting to slowly come back online, it wouldn't do their economy much good if the rest of the world starts to go offline.





For China, it is about trying to strike a balance now as they need to get domestic conditions back up to try and support the economy as international demand/supply starts to dwindle.



