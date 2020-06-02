China president Xi Jinping says will improve public health emergency monitoring system

Comments by China president Xi Jinping





Will step up capability to test infectious diseases

Will enhance research, development of new traditional Chinese medicine

China has been largely using a health score system/app to monitor the coronavirus outbreak in most cities, but there is concern by some citizens that this monitoring will not go away even if the disease has been relatively contained in the country.





Notably, Hangzhou has unveiled proposals to track its citizens' health through an app and will score them based on factors related to their lifestyle choices i.e. drinking alcohol, sleeping hours, smoking habits, among other things.





For the time being, the health scores bear no relation to impacting a citizen's day-to-day life but it could go down the same path of the social credit score that has been implemented.



