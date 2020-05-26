China president Xi Jinping says will step up preparedness for military combat

Comments from Xi via state media





Performance in fighting the coronavirus shows results of military reform

Asks China military to strengthen training, war preparations

Should explore ways of military training amid coronavirus pandemic

This comes after a meeting between Xi and military delegates at the NPC session. Nonetheless, these are very interesting remarks especially during a time when geopolitical tensions are relatively high as what we are experiencing now.





The message and communication from this year's NPC session has been very different from that in the past, and this only adds to that. Before this, there has been plenty of focus about economic targets and the measures to improve the outlook.





Instead, this year we're hearing a lot on geopolitics and international relations - not least with the Hong Kong legislation that already drew much attention before this.



