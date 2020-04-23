China president Xi: Positive momentum in Chinese economy has not changed

Comments by China president Xi Jinping, via state media

Will accelerate transition of economic development mode

To push forward with investment in new infrastructure

Will boost the real economy, especially manufacturing sector

Again, with remarks from China it is all about reading between the lines. This just means that after the blip in Q1, we should expect the Chinese economy to rebound sharply in the coming quarter and as we look towards the second-half of the year.





Or at least that is what the numbers that we will see should suggest.







