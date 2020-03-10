China president Xi says that Hubei province should resume production step by step

Comments by China president Xi Jinping via state media





Coronavirus control tasks in Hubei, Wuhan remain arduous

Will speed up application of effective medicines for coronavirus

Hubei's economy is only hit in the short-term, long-term momentum not affected

Xi was in Wuhan for a visit today and when you see such a symbolic move - sort of like an army general taking his victory lap over a conquered land - then there is little chance that the current lockdown in Hubei will last for too long.





As such, Hubei will slowly go back to normality soon enough and we are already seeing early signs of that as seen here with the city of Qianjiang.



