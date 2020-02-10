China president Xi: Situation over prevention of coronavirus outbreak is still severe

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Cable climbs to session highs but buyers still have more work to do
-
AUD/USD off decade lows but remains vulnerable still
-
Cable continues to flirt with a firm break of the 100-day moving average
-
There are some key levels in play in the new week. What to look for and where?
-
EURUSD squeaks out a new low
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC adviser suggests authorities to consider lowering benchmark interest rates
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB still has policy tools if needed
-
RBNZ monetary policy decision due Wednesday 12 February 2020 - preview
-
"Shadow Board" recommends the RBNZ hold the OCR unchanged this week
-
The Bank of Japan raised their buying of JGBs today, 10-25 year