China president Xi: Situation over prevention of coronavirus outbreak is still severe

Some remarks by China president Xi Jinping via state television





China will definitely win the fight against the coronavirus outbreak

China will adopt more decisive measures to contain the spread in Hubei

To speed up development of drugs that have good clinical effects against the virus

Xi is not really downplaying the situation too much for the time being but is still exerting some calmness in his attitude as he proclaims that they will be able to best the beast.





As Chinese businesses and factories reopen this week, it'll be interesting to see if there will be a further spread of the virus - although the highest precaution is being taken. The fear is that is that we may see a resurgence in the number of cases some time down the road.





And the worst-case scenario as mentioned before, is that we may very well have to live with the fact that this virus is here to stay and it will be a threat to our day-to-day lives.



