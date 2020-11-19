China President Xi speaking - will expand domestic demand
Xi is speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
- China will expand domestic demand as a strategic priority
- will further innovate in science and technology
- will continue supply-side reform
- China will deepen reforms
- China will not engage in decoupling
- China will further cut tariffs
- China will continue to open its economy
- Says China will discuss and sign free trade agreements with more countries
China has an FTA with Australia and yet has banned many imports. So there is that to consider.