China president Xi urges countries to ensure that global supply chains are kept open

China president Xi Jinping, speaks at the WHO assembly





Countries where the virus conditions are okay should do some reopening

Global supply chains must be kept open

China supports comprehensive review of global response to the coronavirus

Says that vaccine development in China will be made a global public good

Calls on international community to increase political, financial support to WHO

The remark on making the vaccine a "global public good" is basically a jibe at the US, but rest assured if and when the time comes, one can expect the vaccine to be part of the political chess game between all countries around the world - no matter who develops it.





As for the headline remark, I reckon there are some concerns there on his part that a prolonged shutdown is going to cause many global businesses to rethink their current supply chain linkages and that could spell a major de-sync of trade/investment with China.



