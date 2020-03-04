China president Xi: Virus control work shows positive signs

Remarks by China president Xi Jinping





Stresses on need to continue virus control in Hubei and Wuhan

Says control and prevention tasks are still heavy in Hubei and Wuhan

Calls for continued virus controls in major cities including Beijing

China needs to increase domestic demand while fighting the virus

Urges pushing forward major infrastructure projects

It looks like he really wants to get the economy back up and running but the fear is that once the Hubei province opens up again and border screenings are relaxed, there could be a secondary outbreak just waiting to happen.



