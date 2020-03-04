China president Xi: Virus control work shows positive signs
Remarks by China president Xi Jinping
- Stresses on need to continue virus control in Hubei and Wuhan
- Says control and prevention tasks are still heavy in Hubei and Wuhan
- Calls for continued virus controls in major cities including Beijing
- China needs to increase domestic demand while fighting the virus
- Urges pushing forward major infrastructure projects
It looks like he really wants to get the economy back up and running but the fear is that once the Hubei province opens up again and border screenings are relaxed, there could be a secondary outbreak just waiting to happen.