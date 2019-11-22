China president Xi: We are not afraid of a trade war

Further comments by China president Xi Jinping

  • China did not start trade dispute with the US
  • Will not flinch from such a fight
  • Wants to work out agreement on trade on the basis of mutual respect, equality
  • When necessary, we will fight back
  • But we have been working actively to try and avoid a trade war
He is continuing with the usual rhetoric from the Chinese camp from the past few months. It's pretty much a copy and paste of what they have been reiterating all along.

I reckon that gives you a sense of where the current standing is in terms of getting towards a "Phase One" trade deal.

