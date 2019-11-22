China president Xi: We are not afraid of a trade war
Further comments by China president Xi Jinping
- China did not start trade dispute with the US
- Will not flinch from such a fight
- Wants to work out agreement on trade on the basis of mutual respect, equality
- When necessary, we will fight back
- But we have been working actively to try and avoid a trade war
He is continuing with the usual rhetoric from the Chinese camp from the past few months. It's pretty much a copy and paste of what they have been reiterating all along.
I reckon that gives you a sense of where the current standing is in terms of getting towards a "Phase One" trade deal.