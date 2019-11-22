China president Xi: We are not afraid of a trade war

Further comments by China president Xi Jinping

China did not start trade dispute with the US

Will not flinch from such a fight

Wants to work out agreement on trade on the basis of mutual respect, equality

When necessary, we will fight back

But we have been working actively to try and avoid a trade war

He is continuing with the usual rhetoric from the Chinese camp from the past few months. It's pretty much a copy and paste of what they have been reiterating all along.





I reckon that gives you a sense of where the current standing is in terms of getting towards a "Phase One" trade deal.



