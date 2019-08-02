China press: Beijing 'won't give an inch' to Trump
The latest from the South China Morning Post
A just-published article highlights comments from the foreign ministry and commerce ministry on Trump's new tariffs.
Both the foreign and commerce ministries said the US would have to "bear all the consequences"and demanded more sincerity from Washington if negotiations were to continue following the president's latest announcement, which caught many in Beijing off guard.
The statements indicate that plans for further talks could be shelved after the US broke an agreement not to impose further tariffs during negotiations. It also hinted at retaliation.
Read it here.
Officials did not give details on the possible counter measures China would take, but observers said China would be less willing to buy US agricultural products, and could restrict exports of rare earths - a key material used in the manufacturing of hi-tech products such as smartphones .
It may also speed up the production of its list of "unreliable entities" - companies deemed to pose a threat to China's interests - a measure that could target US firms and hamper their operations in China.