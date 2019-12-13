China press conference on trade deal pushed back another 30 minutes

Now it will take place at 11 pm local time

It was supposed to start now but it's been pushed back 30 minutes.

The list of officials who are present says something. No big names there, although Liao Min has been close to talks:
  • Ning Jizhe, Vice chair of Nat'l Development & Reform Commission
  • Liao Min, Vice Min of Finance
  • Zheng Zeguang, Vice Min of Foreign Affairs
  • Han Jun, Vice Min of Ag and Rural Affairs
  • Wang Shouwen, Vice Min of Commerce


