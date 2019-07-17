China press - More Financial Institutions Exposed to Camsing Fraud Scandal

Caixin report on the spreading impact of the alleged fraud at Camsing Global

Camsing Global founder Lo Ching has been detained over an alleged supply-chain financing fraud.

Impact of the irregularities spreading through China's finance sector

metal products manufacturer Jiangsu Fasten Co. Ltd. on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Mosan Factoring Co. Ltd. held outstanding asset management products worth 2.9 billion yuan ($422 million)

The Caixin article is gated ( link if you can access it).





Not a positive for China nor China proxy trades.







