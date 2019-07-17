China press - More Financial Institutions Exposed to Camsing Fraud Scandal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Caixin report on the spreading impact of the alleged fraud at Camsing Global

  • Camsing Global founder Lo Ching has been detained over an  alleged supply-chain financing fraud.
  • Impact of the irregularities spreading through China's finance sector
  • metal products manufacturer Jiangsu Fasten Co. Ltd. on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Mosan Factoring Co. Ltd. held outstanding asset management products worth 2.9 billion yuan ($422 million)
The Caixin article is gated (link if you can access it).

Not a positive for China nor China proxy trades.


