China press on trade war stamina - "US remains oblivious"

"US remains oblivious to China's trade war attrition stamina"

An editorial from the rascals at China's Global Times :-D





Says that US President Trump is exaggerating China's GDP growth slow-down

showing that the US is anxious about the ongoing trade war

Driven by such anxieties while strategizing Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, the White House administration has repeatedly overblown China's trade war losses, fabricating evidence and "facts" to sway public opinion.





For more diatriabe :-D , link





