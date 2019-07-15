China press on trade war stamina - "US remains oblivious"

"US remains oblivious to China's trade war attrition stamina"

An editorial from the rascals at China's Global Times :-D 

Says that US President Trump is exaggerating China's GDP growth slow-down
  • showing that the US is anxious about the ongoing trade war
  • Driven by such anxieties while strategizing Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, the White House administration has repeatedly overblown China's trade war losses, fabricating evidence and "facts" to sway public opinion.
