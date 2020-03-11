China press warn of the danger of Trump administration downplaying the coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's Global Times with the piece. GT is not the most, err, independent of media but given the Chinese experience with the dangers of COVID-19 they do have a point:

  • coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the US
  • officials including President Donald Trump and some in the public still seek to downplay the risk of the deadly virus
  • an apparent bid to avoid disruptions to economic activities by arguing the common flu is more fatal than COVID-19
  • raises questions about whether the epidemic can be contained effectively
  • irresponsible for public health security

I wonder if we'll soon get similar advice out of Italy where the picture is grim for hospitals and health workers:
China's President Xi was in Wuhan yesterday:

