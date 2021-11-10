China property developer Evergrande has $148 million in coupons payment due today

China Evergrande Group is due to make coupon payments totalling US$148.1m by Wednesday US time.

for three dollar bonds

The end of the 30-day grace period is today, 10 November 2021.





Failure to make payment would be a default.





Evergrande have made payments due so far and there is no indication this one will be missed. If it is though it could trigger cross-default clauses among the builder’s $19.2 billion of outstanding dollar notes and give creditors more room to negotiate.







