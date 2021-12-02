Kaisa (China property developer) to meet offshore bondholders over repayment options
Kaisa Group Holdings will meet with its offshore bondholders to discuss how it'll repay loans.
- Perhaps via selling convertible bonds that can be exchanged for shares of Hong Kong's Sing Tao News Corporation
Kaiza is a Shenzhen-based developer. Via the South China Morning Post:
- will meet New Money Consortium, a group of bondholders, after they on Tuesday rejected its appeal to exchange US$400 million in notes due in a week with a new 18-month bond, said people familiar with the matter.The group, which says it owns more than 50 per cent of the US$400 million bond, has offered about US$2 billion in new funds to finance Kaisa through seven options, according to a presentation seen by the Post.
Link to the Post is here for more. (may be gated).
Ructions in China's real estate market are far from over.