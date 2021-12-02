Kaisa (China property developer) to meet offshore bondholders over repayment options

Kaisa Group Holdings will meet with its offshore bondholders to discuss how it'll repay loans.

Perhaps via selling convertible bonds that can be exchanged for shares of Hong Kong's Sing Tao News Corporation

Kaiza is a Shenzhen-based developer. Via the South China Morning Post:

will meet New Money Consortium, a group of bondholders, after they on Tuesday rejected its appeal to exchange US$400 million in notes due in a week with a new 18-month bond, said people familiar with the matter.The group, which says it owns more than 50 per cent of the US$400 million bond, has offered about US$2 billion in new funds to finance Kaisa through seven options, according to a presentation seen by the Post.





Ructions in China's real estate market are far from over.



