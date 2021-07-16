Authorities in China will require property developers to disclose commercial paper debt every month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CP debt levels to be disclosed as issuance expands rapidly. Its been a popular method for property developers in the country to raise funds. 

  • commonly used in the property sector as a payable that promises construction suppliers a payment on a future fixed date
  • usually within one year
  • suppliers sometimes sell the paper before maturity at a discount in the secondary market
The move is aimed at reeling in rising debt in the property sector.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose