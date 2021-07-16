Authorities in China will require property developers to disclose commercial paper debt every month
CP debt levels to be disclosed as issuance expands rapidly. Its been a popular method for property developers in the country to raise funds.
- commonly used in the property sector as a payable that promises construction suppliers a payment on a future fixed date
- usually within one year
- suppliers sometimes sell the paper before maturity at a discount in the secondary market
The move is aimed at reeling in rising debt in the property sector.