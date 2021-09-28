China provincial governor says should import more coal to ease power shortages

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A governor of a northeastern province has called for more imports of coal to help with electricity shortages. 

  • "multiple channels" are needed to guarantee coal supplies
  • urged increased imports from Russia, Indonesia and Mongolia
Jilin province has been forced into rationing power. One of many provinces doing so. 

Some remarks from analysts:
Morgan Stanley:
  • Power cuts have come as China's carbon regulatory reset has collided with its industrial boom amid the pandemic
  • Production cuts, if prolonged, could knock 1 ppt (percentage point) off GDP growth in Q4, led by materials production
Nomura:
  • power-supply shock in the world's second-biggest economy and biggest manufacturer will ripple through and impact global markets
  • supply shocks have prompted us to further cut our year-on-year Q3 and Q4 GDP growth forecasts 




