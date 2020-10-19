China Q3 GDP +2.7% q/q (expected +3.3%)

China Q3 GDP

expected +3.3% q/q, prior +11.5%

+4.9% y/y



expected +5.5% y/y, prior was +3.2%

What will have had a notable negative impact is the recovery in imports into China, but the effect of this is as a depressing impact on GDP. But, strong imports are a sign of economic strength so I suspect there will be a catch up ahead for GDP. Over the weekend PBOC Gov Yi Ganag said he expected positive growth in China for 2020. So far, YTD, economic growth is +0.7 so he looks to be on the oney.









+2.7% q/qAlso out at the same time, 'activity data for September, which is much better.