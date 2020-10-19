China Q3 GDP +2.7% q/q (expected +3.3%)
A miss for the data from China, a rare occurrence.
China Q3 GDP+2.7% q/q
expected +3.3% q/q, prior +11.5%
expected +5.5% y/y, prior was +3.2%
What will have had a notable negative impact is the recovery in imports into China, but the effect of this is as a depressing impact on GDP. But, strong imports are a sign of economic strength so I suspect there will be a catch up ahead for GDP. Over the weekend PBOC Gov Yi Ganag said he expected positive growth in China for 2020. So far, YTD, economic growth is +0.7 so he looks to be on the oney.
Also out at the same time, 'activity data for September, which is much better.
Industrial Production 6.9% y/y, helped along by improving exports.
expected 5.8%, prior was 5.6%
Industrial Production YTD 1.2% y/y
expected 1.0%, prior was 0.4%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +0.8% y/y
expected 0.9%, prior was -0.3%
Retail Sales +3.3% y/y, indicative of a continued rebound for domestic consumption
- expected 1.6%, prior was 0.5%
Retail Sales YTD -7.2% y/y
expected -7.4%, prior was -8.6%
Market impact so far is a small sell off for risk currencies such as AUD and NZD .... but its small. Stocks in China also off.