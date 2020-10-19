China Q3 GDP +2.7% q/q (expected +3.3%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A miss for the data from China, a rare occurrence.

China Q3 GDP

+2.7% q/q 

  • expected +3.3% q/q, prior +11.5%

+4.9% y/y

  • expected +5.5% y/y, prior was +3.2%

What will have had a notable negative impact is the recovery in imports into China, but the effect of this is as a depressing impact on GDP. But, strong imports are a sign of economic strength so I suspect there will be a catch up ahead for GDP. Over the weekend PBOC Gov Yi Ganag said he expected positive growth in China for 2020. So far, YTD, economic growth is +0.7 so he looks to be on the oney. 


Also out at the same time, 'activity data for September, which is much better. 


Industrial Production 6.9% y/y, helped along by improving exports. 

  • expected 5.8%, prior was 5.6%

Industrial Production YTD 1.2% y/y

  • expected 1.0%, prior was 0.4%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +0.8% y/y

  • expected 0.9%, prior was -0.3%

Retail Sales +3.3% y/y, indicative of a continued rebound for domestic consumption

  • expected 1.6%, prior was 0.5%

Retail Sales YTD -7.2% y/y

  • expected -7.4%, prior was -8.6%


Market impact so far is a small sell off for risk currencies such as AUD and NZD .... but its small. Stocks in China also off. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose