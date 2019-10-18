China Q3 GDP 6.0% y/y (expected 6.1%)
Economic growth data from China for July - September 2019
For the q/q 1.5%
expected +1.5%
prior was +1.6%
For the y/y 6.0% - a small miss.
expected +6.1%
prior was +6.2%
The small disappointment on the GDP number will be tempered somewhat by the big beat for September industrial production, on a separate post:
Yet again China GDP comes in not more than 0.1% away from the Bloomberg survey central estimate. The government target is 6 to 6.5% and woe betide the statistician who brings in a result under...
6.0% is the slowest in 27 and a 1/2 years (wait … FT says 30 years). Thing is, as the economy grow in size … and its huge, expecting super-duper % growth rates is unreasonable.