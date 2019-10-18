China Q3 GDP 6.0% y/y (expected 6.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Economic growth data from China for July - September 2019

For the q/q 1.5%

  • expected +1.5%

  • prior was +1.6%

For the y/y 6.0% -  a small miss.

  • expected +6.1%

  • prior was +6.2%


The small disappointment on the GDP number will be tempered somewhat by the big beat for September industrial production, on a separate post: 
Yet again China GDP comes in not more than 0.1% away from the Bloomberg survey central estimate. The government target is 6 to 6.5% and woe betide the statistician who brings in a result under... 

6.0% is the slowest in 27 and a 1/2 years (wait … FT says 30 years). Thing is, as the economy grow in size … and its huge, expecting super-duper % growth rates is unreasonable. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose