China Q4 GDP 6.0% (vs. 6.0% expected). Full year GDP 6.1% (expected 6.2%)

China Q4 GDP comes in at 6.0% … in line

expected is +6.0% y/

prior was +6.0% y/y

And for the whole of 2019: 6.1% for a slight miss.

expected +6.2% y/

prior was +6.2% y/y

OK, for 2019 as a while a small miss, and its slowest for 29 years - but do be aware its coming down from double digits not too long ago. As the economy grows the breakneck rates of expansion become mire difficult to sustain.





Also, this is offset by the improved dece December activity data (separate post).















