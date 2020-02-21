China Beige Book says its data for Q4 show late payables & deliverables at "worst levels we’ve recorded"

Yes, this is nothing to do with coronavirus, so just wait until Q1 2020 ….

Infor via CBB is dour indeed:





last quarter - Q4 2019 - saw the worst cash flow results in the history of China Beige Book



Cash flow is rapidly deteriorating … even by Chinese standards, Q4 late payables & deliverables soared-to the worst levels we've recorded....



"...Firms told us they principally borrowed this quarter for the sake of investment, perhaps the reason why growth didn't decelerate over a weak Q3. But what happens to capex when those firms who have to pay their bills finally do so...?"



The hit from the coronavirus outbreak is going to add enormous pressure to this in Q1.







