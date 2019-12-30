China quid pro quo on the phase 1 trade deal with the US - butt out of HK, Taiwan

Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai in an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday

One the phase one trade deal (yet to be signed):

"I'm confident that since we have spent so much time with such great efforts at reaching this agreement, I think it would certainly serve the interests of both sides if this agreement is implemented,"



And, more broadly:

"We have to make a very clear distinction. [A] local election in Taiwan is a local election in Taiwan, province of China. As far as the US is concerned, the US has made commitments to the one-China policy in the three joint communiques between China and the US, and I just hope they will honour their commitment"



The South China Morning Post piece also carries hints at what is coming up for the next phase of the trade talks...

the so-called phase two trade talks, but so far there is no timetable and the outlook is bleak as the two sides are expected grapple with thorny issues such as structural reforms, especially with the US presidential campaign on the horizon next year.



Huh. Does not sound promising.







