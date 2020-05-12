China raises soybean imports forecast for the current marketing year

China boosts its estimate for soybean imports, citing the impact of implementing the Phase One trade deal with the US





Raises 2019-20 soybean imports by 3.32M to 91M tons

Raises 2020-21 corn imports by 1M to 5M tons

In revising the forecasts from last month, China is saying that shipments from the US are expected to rise "noticeably". Just take note as this ties back to its commitment to follow through on the Phase One trade deal, which has been called into question recently.



