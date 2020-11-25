China ready to strengthen exchanges & cooperation with Germany on COVID-19 vaccine
Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in a phone conversation.
- Xi said China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Germany on COVID-19 vaccines
- push for the vaccines to be fairly distributed as a global public good, especially for the benefit of developing countries.
- Xi noted that both sides advocate upholding multilateralism, boosting international cooperation, joining forces against the coronavirus disease, reinvigorating the world economy, and jointly tackling global challenges.
Info via Chinese state media, Xinhua.