China ready to sweeten deal by buying American goods - report
Officials discussing text of the deal
As part of the discussions, China has offered to buy American products in exchange for a delay in a series of US tariffs and easing of a supply ban against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies.
The source said China could also offer more market access, better protection for intellectual property and to cut excess industrial capacity, but would be more reluctant to compromise on subsidies, industrial policy and reform of state-owned enterprises.
This is beginning to get some traction and helping risk trades.
In Beijing, the leadership is putting the focus on the longer term, suggesting that a trade deal with the US would be just a trade war truce.
In a speech last Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Communist Party to embrace a long-term struggle against a range of risks.