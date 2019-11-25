China ready to turn its attention towards Europe in 2020

China is preparing to turn its attention more fully to Europe next year, intensifying its engagement with the European Union even as it hammers out the terms of an interim trade deal with the United States.

Diplomatic sources noted progress on Beijing-Brussels ties this month with the signing of a long-awaited "geographical indication" agreement to improve protection for 100 regionally specific products, despite the "huge pressure" from the US on China not to sign the deal, because of its impact on US exports.